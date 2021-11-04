Arrests after two injured in Mansfield knife attack
Two men have been arrested after two people were injured in a knife attack in Nottinghamshire.
Police were called to a property on Welbeck Street, Mansfield, shortly before 21:00 GMT on Tuesday.
A man and a woman in their 40s, suffered cut injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment but their injuries are not life-threatening.
A 23-year-old man was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Another man, 42, was also detained on suspicion of affray.
Officers believe the incident, which happened inside a house, involved people known to each other.
