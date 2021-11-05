Notts County fans claim police pushed them onto wrong train
- Published
A football supporters' group has urged people to contact them after claims police pushed fans on the wrong train.
The Football Supporters' Association (FSA) said video filmed at Grimsby Town station following Notts County's match at Blundell Park was "very concerning".
Fans said they tried to change trains at Grimsby but were instead "forced" back onto the Manchester service.
British Transport Police (BTP) said it deployed officers "to prevent disorder between football fans at the station".
The force added that it was reviewing the footage.
Notts County won 1-0 in the match against Grimsby Town in Cleethorpes on Saturday.
Notts supporter Michael Riordan, 23, said after the game he caught the 17:26 from Cleethorpes railway station to Grimsby.
He needed to change there to catch a train home to Newark, in Nottinghamshire, but said police "were forcing us to stay on until Sheffield".
Mr Riordan said he managed to get off using another door, but then officers "forced" him and others back on although he "kept showing" officers his ticket to Newark.
He added: "They forced me back on with my clothes. [They] grabbed my back and shoulder and shoved me towards it and started dragging my collar."
Mr Riordan also said one of the officers threatened him "with a night in the cell if you carry on".
He said he got off at the next stop - Habrough - and caught a service to Newark about an hour later.
Another fan Jacob Daniel, 29, from Leicester, said he, his dad and his friend also tried to change train at Grimsby.
However, after Mr Daniel managed to get off, he said police "grabbed" his jumper and put him back on the train going to Sheffield then Manchester.
He said: "We were trying to explain we don't live there and the tickets say they were only valid via Lincoln.
"You don't expect to be manhandled by the police when you are not doing anything other than trying to get off a train."
Notts County fan Josh Brewer, who recorded footage of the scenes at the station from the carriage, said: "There must have been at least 15 officers at Grimsby station and they would not let Notts fans off.
"In what other walks of life would that ever be acceptable? But for football fans, apparently it's fine. It is disgraceful."
The 20-year-old added: "I am proud of Notts fans because even after the shocking way they were treated, there was no trouble."
Amanda Jacks from the FSA said: "Events at the weekend involving Notts County fans and local police in Grimsby appear to be very concerning.
"I am gathering accounts from people who were caught up in this with a view to seeing how we can best assist them."
BTP said its officers and colleagues from Humberside Police were "deployed to prevent disorder between football fans at the station".
The force added: "This involved encouraging passengers to alight at Barnetby station to meet their connecting train, thereby minimising large crowds gathering at Grimsby.
"The force has not received any formal complaints regarding the actions captured in the video, however it has been shared with senior officers for review."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.