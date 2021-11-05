Mansfield man pointed pellet gun at head of clubber
A man has been jailed for 12 months after pointing a pellet gun at a clubber's head.
Bogdan Iftode was on a night out in Mansfield when he turned a pistol-style air gun on another customer outside the After Dark nightclub on 27 June.
Nottinghamshire Police said he did it after being challenged about his drunken and rowdy behaviour.
Bouncers apprehended him after he went back inside the club, until he was arrested by officers.
The gas-powered pellet gun was not loaded with pellets or the gas needed to fire them, the force said.
'Considerable alarm'
Iftode pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
The 27-year-old, of Tennyson Street in Mansfield, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
Det Con Colin Jones said: "This was a shocking incident in which a man was threatened with what looked like a lethal weapon.
"Understandably this caused considerable alarm to witnesses and to the victim, who acted with admirable calm and bravery in the circumstances.
"I hope Iftode learns a valuable lesson from this experience and resolves never to take any kind of imitation weapon out in public."
