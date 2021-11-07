Concerns over risk to Nottingham's historical buildings
Concerns have been raised by a local authority about the risks facing historical buildings due to the cost of maintenance.
Nottingham City Council raised the issue following the publication of Historic England's "at risk" register, which named County House in the city.
The council has also carried out a review of its listed buildings at risk.
It said it was working with owners to try to prevent such buildings being lost due to the cost of repairs.
Linda Woodings, portfolio holder for planning, housing and heritage at the council, said: "Many of Nottingham's historical assets and buildings are privately-owned and are often at risk of being lost due to the cost and expertise required to maintain, protect and repair them.
"We are continuing to have dialogue with the owner of Grade II* County House, and to provide advice and assistance where possible as they develop their plans for the building."
Some of the other buildings at risk in the city include a ruined church near Nottingham Racecourse and the former ice house of Clifton Hall, as well as County House, a former judges' lodgings in the city centre.
Ms Woodings said: "Historic England's heritage 'at risk' register will raise awareness of the risk to the building, help highlight the poor conditions and focus support and the possibility of access to funding for the owner to help address the issues and bring the building back into use."
