Arrest after knife found on Nottingham nightclub goer
- Published
A man has been arrested after a knife was found on a man outside a nightclub in Nottingham city centre.
A security guard made the discovery as a group of four men tried to enter the club on The Poultry just before 02:00 GMT on Friday.
The group was refused entry after the blade was found on one of the men during a search.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Nottinghamshire Police said after the group was refused entry one of the men made a threatening gesture at the security guard as they were leaving.
Officers seized the knife and detained a man, the force said.
