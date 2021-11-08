Three teens arrested after Arnold moped police chase
Three teenagers have been arrested after a moped was stolen in Nottinghamshire.
Officers on patrol saw three youths riding a stolen moped on Beckhampton Road, Arnold, on Wednesday at about 19:00 GMT, Nottinghamshire Police said.
After a short pursuit, officers found the abandoned moped and arrested one of the teenagers at the scene.
Further inquires later led to the arrest of two further suspects, said police.
Three boys aged 13, 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motorcycle, going equipped for theft and possession of a bladed article.
The 13-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of assault, two counts of robbery and three counts of theft.
The 16-year-old suspect was also arrested for possession of cannabis.
All three have since been released on bail with conditions.
PC John Cross said: "We are now investigating this incident and our inquires are ongoing but we would like to urge anyone who may have witnessed what happened to get in touch."
