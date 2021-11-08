Appeal over French bulldog snatched from Arnold house
An appeal has been made over a dog stolen from her bed while her owner slept in the next room.
Stella, a five-month-old French bulldog, was taken from a house on Howbeck Road, Arnold, Nottinghamshire, on Sunday morning.
Owner Steven Jacques said the thief must have known exactly where to find the dog, as it was inside the house and behind two doors.
He said: "She was the perfect dog, it's like losing a child."
Mr Jacques, a builder, said he took the dog everywhere with him.
'Must have known her'
"She came to work, she came down the pub, she became a bit of a mascot with everyone," he said.
"On Sunday I had let her out in the back garden, which has a gate on it, but left her in her bed [in the kitchen].
"I was on the sofa in the next room and left the back door a little open in case she needed to go out again.
"So no-one could have just seen her, she was behind the gate and the back door.
"I just can't believe someone came in here and took her."
An appeal has been put out on social media in the hope that someone will spot Stella or make her too recognisable to sell.
As the thief did not take a lead or harness, Mr Jacques is concerned she might have been taken for breeding - for which she is not old enough.
Police have confirmed the theft had been reported to them.
