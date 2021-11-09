Former Worksop Magistrates' Court could be converted into flats
A former magistrates court could be turned into flats after it was recommended proposals be approved by councillors.
Worksop Magistrates' Court, in Potter Street, last heard a case in 2014 and has been vacant ever since.
It was shut as part of a nationwide programme, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports, with cases transferred to Mansfield.
Developers are planning to build 26 apartments on the site.
The plans will be discussed at Bassetlaw District Council's planning committee meeting on Wednesday, with council officers recommended the proposals be rubber-stamped.
The apartments would be spread across the two existing floors of the former court, according to documents published ahead of the meeting.
In total, there would be 18 one-bedroom flats and six two-bedroom homes.
Currently, there are no proposals to create a car park, with the highways authority - Nottinghamshire County Council - "content with this approach".
This is because the developer is proposing cycle storage for the would-be occupiers, which was "welcomed" by the authority.
'Reuse is welcomed'
In its written recommendation, Bassetlaw officers said bringing the building back would "improve the area".
"Bringing a historic building back into use… is given significant positive weight," they said.
"This building is within a range of buildings that contributes positively to the character and appearance of the [Worksop] conservation area, and its reuse is welcomed.
"The proposal sees little external alterations, which again is welcomed.
"The proposal will bring a historic building back into use which, in turn, will improve the area in terms of vitality and visual amenity."
The sale of the building came as part of a wider sell-off of former courts around the country, leading to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) selling about a third of its portfolio.
It was purchased by property developer ALB Group in February this year, with the company confirming at the time its plans to create the apartments.