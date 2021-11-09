Cancer-stricken woman defrauded by family members
A 91-year-old woman dying of cancer used her last words to speak of her sadness after her great niece and nephew stole more than £14,000 from her, police said.
Twins Jenna and Jon Dyer, 36, of Carlton, defrauded their great aunt Eva over three months, using her cards to steal cash from three accounts.
The victim was later left with a court summons for an unpaid bill and died during the police investigation.
The twins were jailed on Monday.
Nottinghamshire Police said the total amount thought to have been stolen - between 13 June 2019 and 30 September 2019 - was more than £14,000.
'Twirled on the spot'
The force said Eva - unaware of the thefts - had made Jenna a "permanent agent" on an account, meaning she had her own card to make withdrawals when the victim needed money.
On one occasion, Jenna withdrew £250 as her mother and the victim sat waiting for her in the car.
She is said to have "twirled on the spot" as she returned with the money.
The pair's crimes were uncovered when a bank contacted Eva to alert her of suspicious activity on her account.
The victim died during the investigation, leaving her family "heartbroken", police said.
Marion Goldfeather, the twins' mother, said her aunt died six weeks after finding out what Jenna and Jon had done.
"Auntie Eva was the matriarch of the family, the last of a past generation," she said.
"She lived for her family, and the family - including Jenna and Jon - knew this.
"They knew Auntie Eva would do anything she could for anyone, yet they tricked her and manipulated her, stealing her money that she worked hard for all her life."
Jenna, of Middledale Road, admitted three counts of fraud by false representation and was jailed for two years at Nottingham Crown Court.
Jon, of Westdale Lane East, pleaded guilty to two counts of the same charge and was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.
Ms Goldfeather said the police investigation broke her aunt's "fighting spirit".
"Despite being diagnosed with breast cancer, she still had a zest for life and had so much to keep fighting for and she did - we were so proud of her.
"When it came to light what had happened, Auntie Eva lost her fighting spirit. It changed her so much, she was giving up on life, it was clear for the family to see.
"This broke her," she added.