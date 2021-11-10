Appeal after woman grabbed by neck in Nottingham
- Published
A young woman was assaulted in a "distressing incident" while sitting on a bench in Nottingham city centre.
Nottinghamshire Police said the 22-year-old woman was sat in Fletcher Gate when she was grabbed around the neck by a man.
It happened at about 22:40 GMT on Saturday 16 October, the force said.
Officers investigating the assault have released a photo of a man they wanted to speak to and who may have information.
PC Emma O'Meara said: "The victim in this case was waiting on a bench when she was passed by a group of men who were clearly known to each other.
"One of those men sat next to her and engaged her in conversation before grabbing her by the neck and pulling her towards him.
"This was a distressing incident for the victim and we are eager to track down the person responsible."
She said the man pictured "may have vital information" and urged him to come forward as soon as possible.
