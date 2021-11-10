Appeal after woman grabbed by neck in Nottingham
A young woman was grabbed around the neck by a man in a "distressing" assault, police said.
The 22-year-old woman was sitting on a bench in Fletcher Gate, in Nottingham city centre, when she was attacked.
Nottinghamshire Police said it happened at about 22:40 BST on Saturday 16 October.
Earlier the force issued a photo appeal, which it said had resulted in somebody coming forward.
PC Emma O'Meara said: "The victim in this case was waiting on a bench when she was passed by a group of men who were clearly known to each other.
"One of those men sat next to her and engaged her in conversation before grabbing her by the neck and pulling her towards him.
"This was a distressing incident for the victim and we are eager to track down the person responsible."
