Two arrested after woman, 72, found dead in Worksop
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 72-year-old woman was found dead in Nottinghamshire.
Police said officers were called to Rayton Spur, Worksop, at 22:35 GMT on Tuesday after concerns about the woman were reported.
The force said she was found dead by paramedics.
The arrested man, 61, was detained in the Barnsley area of South Yorkshire, along with a 43-year-old man, held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Nottinghamshire Police said the men were arrested after a vehicle was traced and stopped.
Det Insp Steve Wragg said officers believe the woman was assaulted.
A cordon around the property remains in place.
Anyone with any information, or who saw anything suspicious on Tuesday afternoon, has been asked to contact police.
