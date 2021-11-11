LadBaby feared childhood bullying over dyslexia
The blogger behind three Christmas number one hits has been speaking about his fear of being bullied as a child due to his dyslexia.
LadBaby, aka bloggers Mark and Roxanne Hoyle, last became the third act in UK chart history to score three straight Christmas number one singles.
Mr Hoyle paid a visit to his former primary school in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, to speak to pupils.
The school described his charity fundraising as "inspirational".
'Taboo topic'
Mr Hoyle recalled how his school - Greythorn Primary - suspected he had dyslexia at the age of around seven but his family had to pay for a private diagnosis.
"Back in those days, it was still a bit off the radar," he said.
He said the school had offered him extra help but he had suffered anxiety about being bullied for the condition.
"At secondary school, I tried to hide that I was dyslexic," he said.
"I saw kids being bullied for having learning difficulties and I did not want that so I tried to cover it up."
On returning to his primary school as an adult, he said: "It was lovely to go back and meet all the teachers - quite emotional."
His wife Roxanne, who also has dyslexia and attended a different school, said she had been diagnosed at a similar age and had been bullied.
The pair have also written a children's book, some copies of which they are donating to disadvantaged children.
"It's exciting that we are in a position to write books, especially as I never read a bigger book until the late years of secondary school," said Mr Hoyle.
"It's nice to be in a position to make reading exciting and to get kids to read earlier."
Asked whether they plan to release another Christmas hit, Mr Hoyle said: "If we can think of a way to make a song that is bigger than the ones we've done before and make more money for food bank charities, never say never."
Beverley Dolman, the school's head teacher, said: "So often dyslexia is almost a taboo topic and children still try to hide it.
"Mark is so open about it and the whole story of how much he has achieved is very inspirational and that was the message children in the school took on board.
"Schools have moved on a lot since he was a pupil and we are more equipped in terms of having assessments [for dyslexia] and having early interventions.
"He is living proof nothing can stop you if you are really set on doing something."
