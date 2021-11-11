Dangerous driving arrest after man hurt in Ruddington crash
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after another man in his 70s was injured in a crash.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers attempted to pull over a "suspicious looking" car in Lenton, Nottingham, shortly after 11:00 GMT on Tuesday.
But the vehicle "sped off" along the A60 and hit the side of another car shortly after in Kirk Lane, Ruddington.
The man was arrested at the scene and the driver in the other car was taken to hospital.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.
'Appalling display'
The 22-year-old man was also detained on suspicion of failing to stop for police, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was later released under investigation pending further inquiries.
Det Insp Mike Ebbins said: "This was an appalling display of driving made all the worse by the fact that a wholly innocent member of the public was injured as a result.
"The suspect has been questioned and our investigation is ongoing."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.