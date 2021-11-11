Elderly man rescued from filthy rat-infested house in Selston
An elderly man found living in a filthy rat-infested house has been rescued by council staff.
Ashfield District Council said it was made aware of the squalor at the privately-owned property in Selston, Nottinghamshire, last month.
The authority's environmental health team said the home also had no water, heating or electricity.
The team arranged for the man to move into a local care home and helped him sell the property at auction.
Officers who visited the house said it was in a state of disrepair, had structural problems and posed a serious risk to the owner's life.
They worked with the owner, his family and other agencies to clear the property and treat the pest issue.
After being sold at auction, the house has been renovated into a family home.
Councillor John Wilmott, cabinet member for environmental health, said: "The owner of the property was vulnerable and living in an awful condition that could have ended his life.
"The amount of filth in the property was unimaginable, it was truly unbelievable that someone could live that way.
"Thanks to the work of our officers, he never has to live like that again."