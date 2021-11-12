Church Laneham man jailed after homemade pipe bomb explodes
A man who made a pipe bomb that caused a residential street to be evacuated has been jailed for two years.
Nottinghamshire Police said a man found the device in a ditch on Riverview in Church Laneham on 28 February.
Officers searching the home of Christopher Barber also found live ammunition and a booby trap security device on his shed door.
The 65-year-old, of Clayhough Lane in Church Laneham, pleaded guilty to making an explosive substance.
He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
Police said Barber had believed the device had already detonated before he disposed of it in the ditch.
Residents had reported hearing an "almighty bang" days before the bomb was discovered and reported.
A large police cordon was put in place after and residents were evacuated as a precaution before bomb disposal experts assessed the device and confirmed it had already detonated.
'Extreme risk'
When searching Barber's home police also found homemade videos he sent to friends explaining how to make a pipe bomb.
Det Sgt Jackie Price, from Nottinghamshire Police, said the defendant's behaviour "posed an extreme risk to anyone in the vicinity".
"He clearly has a fascination around making devices and exploding them, as well as playing with chemicals to see how they explode and burn," she said.
"It is extremely lucky no-one was injured."
