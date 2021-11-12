DNA clue as Nottinghamshire Police hunt 2019 cemetery sex attacker
Officers have renewed an appeal over a serious sexual assault that took place at a cemetery in 2019.
Nottinghamshire Police said a woman was walking alone through the cemetery in Retford when she was approached by a stranger and attacked on 12 December.
A DNA profile for the offender has been obtained, the force said.
They have also released CCTV footage of a man officers wish to trace, while Crimestoppers has offered a £1,000 reward for information.
The CCTV shows the man walking along Leafield, close to the cemetery, around the time the victim was attacked.
Week of action
Police said they remained "confident" the person responsible for the assault, in Babworth Road, can be caught.
Det Sgt Neil Allsop said: "Starting on Monday, we'll be embarking on a week of action in an effort to unearth new lines of inquiry.
"This will involve officers speaking to residents in the area and asking if they know anything that could assist the investigation and handing out leaflets as part of the renewed appeal."
The offender is described as white, clean shaven, of slim build and about 5ft 11in (1.8m) tall.
He is believed to have been wearing dark blue jeans and a jacket with a black hood attached at the time of the assault.
"We would like to hear from anybody who was in the area and saw anything suspicious," Det Sgt Allsop added.
"This case may now be two years old but the date may well stick in people's minds as it coincided with the 2019 general election."
