New-look Nottingham Christmas market to open
- Published
A "new-look" Christmas market is returning to a city where it faced a dramatic closure last year due to coronavirus.
The Nottingham Christmas market, due to open at 10:00 GMT, will include a 60ft (18m) Christmas tree and a giant wheel.
In 2020, the market was forced to close one day after opening, due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
Nottingham City Council said there would be fewer stalls in Old Market Square and no ice rink.
'Festivities'
The market, which will run until 31 December, will include an apres ski bar and other attractions, which will be spread out along Old Market Square, Smithy Row, Long Row and Trinity Square.
In Trinity Square, there will be a specially-constructed Christmas Village with a Christmas tree-lined entrance.
A spread-out Winter Wonderland was considered by organisers Mellors Group, but will not go ahead.
Earlier this year, the council cancelled its annual Goose Fair and Riverside Festival, also due to Covid safety concerns.
But the council has previously said the market would see fewer daily visitors than either of these events.
Eunice Campbell Clark, councillor for leisure and culture, said: "In planning for this event, we have been mindful of the issues at last year's event and we acknowledge it's important to maintain a balance of keeping people safe... but also allowing people to enjoy the seasonal festivities.
"Our event plans for Christmas 2021 allow for any amendments or adjustments that may be needed due to any future changes in government advice or legislation."
Last year's Winter Wonderland opened on 5 December, despite the city being under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions at the time.
A day later it was forced to close, with Mellors citing "unprecedented high footfall".
A spokesperson for Mellors said of this year's event: "The reduced scale and dispersed offer of events and attractions across the city centre will still ensure that Nottingham remains one of the best seasonal destinations for visitors this Christmas."
