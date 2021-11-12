Further murder arrests after Nottingham fight stabbing
Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in a street fight.
Police arrived at Wilford Crescent in The Meadows area of Nottingham at about 22:30 GMT on Wednesday after receiving reports of a fight.
A 31-year-old man found with knife wounds was taken to Queen's Medical Centre but died in hospital.
The men, aged 29 and 27, were arrested on Friday, a Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said.
'Bloodshed must stop'
Earlier in the week three other men were arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All those arrested remain in custody, and police have not yet released the name of the man who died.
Det Ch Insp Robert Routledge, of Nottinghamshire Police, said officers "remain in the early stages of our investigations and are making good progress", and appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
Pastor Clive Foster, a senior minister at Pilgrim Church near to where the fight took place, called for calm in the community.
"When these awful crimes happen within our community it not only hurts the immediate family who feel it most profoundly but impacts on other family members, friends and wider community," he said.
"I don't know why this happened but if anyone has any information please inform the police to prevent any further loss of life - this bloodshed and destruction of families within our community has to stop."
