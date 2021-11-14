Eight murder arrests as fatal stabbing Nottingham victim named
A man who died after being stabbed in a street fight has been named by police.
Officers arrived at Wilford Crescent in The Meadows area of Nottingham at about 22:30 GMT on Wednesday after receiving reports of a fight.
A 31-year-old man found with knife wounds was taken to Queen's Medical Centre but died in hospital.
He has been named as Michael Anton O'Connor, from Alexandra Park in Nottingham. Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The men arrested are aged 19, 21, 23, 27, 29, 34 and 47.
A 37-year-old woman was initially arrested for assisting an offender but has since also been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Nottinghamshire Police said inquiries continue.
Pastor Clive Foster, senior minister at the Pilgrim Church, close to where the incident took place, appealed for calm.
He said: "When these awful crimes happen within our community it not only hurts the immediate family who feel it most profoundly but impacts on other family members, friends and wider community.
"This bloodshed and destruction of families within our community has to stop."
