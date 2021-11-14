Hucknall tyre fire sends up column of black smoke
- Published
A huge plume of black smoke has been sent in to the sky by a tyre blaze, firefighters said.
About six engines are tackling the fire in Wigwam Lane, Hucknall, Nottinghamshire.
A spokesman for the service said a "large quantity of tires" were burning and advised people to keep their doors and windows closed.
Some people have reported hearing explosions, but the spokesman said nothing dangerous had been found.
He added no buildings were on fire and there have been no reports of any injuries.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.