Notts County breaks National League crowd record
Notts County has broken the record for the largest crowd at a National League game.
The football club said it welcomed 12,843 people to Meadow Lane in Nottingham for Saturday's 2-0 victory over Solihull Moors.
The crowd beat Bristol Rovers' record of 11,085, set in 2015.
Jason Turner, the club's chief executive, thanked the fans, old and new, and said it was a "very proud day for everyone connected with the club".
"On behalf of the board I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended and created such a memorable atmosphere - from our loyal season ticket holders who have stuck by the club through thick and thin to those making their first ever visit," Mr Turner said.
"You are all history-makers and our appreciation of your support is immeasurable."
81 - This afternoon’s attendance is 12,843 – a record crowd for the @TheVanaramaNL. WE DID IT! 👏 pic.twitter.com/TtSDMrUr3Q— Notts County FC (@Official_NCFC) November 13, 2021
Tickets were sold cheaper ahead of the event, with adults going for £5 compared with the usual £20 and children entering for £1.
