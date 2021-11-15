Fourth man jailed after Nottingham victim blinded in stabbing
- Published
A man has been jailed for more than 14 years over a stabbing that left a man blind in one eye and with a collapsed lung.
It happened on Alfreton Road, Nottingham, at about 22:00 GMT on 19 November 2020.
Police said Montel Rawlins and Brandon Brailsford attacked the victim as he was about to pay for items in a shop.
Rawlins was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to wounding with intent.
The 23-year-old, of Rees Gardens, Top Valley, Nottingham, also admitted possession with intent to supply a controlled Class B drug and supply of a controlled Class B drug.
He was jailed for 14 years and four months.
'Vicious assault'
Nottinghamshire Police said the victim, a man in his 20s, was attacked from behind.
They said a shop worker helped the victim by applying pressure to his back wounds before paramedics arrived to take him to hospital.
Det Sgt Rob Wells said: "Rawlins showed a blatant disregard for public safety by being involved in this horrific premeditated attack which happened in a public place with people around.
"It is only by pure luck the victim did not die as a result of this vicious assault.
"This brutal attack left not only the victim traumatised but also those who witnessed the extreme violence."
Earlier this month Brailsford, of Homefield Road, Radford, Nottingham, was also sentenced over the stabbing.
He was jailed for 17-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to wounding with intent.
Two other men - Tyrese Baker, 22, of Aston Drive, Bulwell, and Isiah Llewellyn, 23, of Leopold Street, Derby - were jailed for assisting an offender.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.