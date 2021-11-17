Eight people bailed after Nottingham stabbing murder arrests
Eight people who were arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man stabbed in a street fight have been released on conditional bail.
Michael Anton O'Connor, 31, from Alexandra Park, Nottingham, died in hospital after the fight in Wilford Crescent West, in The Meadows area of the city on 10 November.
A woman, 28, has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Police said the investigation was "complex" and "fast-moving".
Those arrested on suspicion of murder were seven men aged between 19 and 47, and a 37-year-old woman, Nottinghamshire Police said.
The 28-year-old woman has also been released on conditional bail, the force added.
'Difficult time'
Det Ch Insp Robert Routledge said: "We have a dedicated team of detectives, crime scene investigators and forensic scientists completing enquiries to establish the exact events of the evening of November 10 and to achieve justice for Michael and his family and friends.
"Our thoughts remain with them and we continue to have specially trained officers supporting Michael's family through this difficult time."
He urged anyone with information to contact police.
