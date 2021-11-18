Family tribute to mother who died eight days after Hucknall crash
- Published
A family has paid tribute to a woman who died eight days after a two-car crash in Nottinghamshire.
Kathleen Hinsley, 77, and her husband Brian, 80, were seriously injured in Annesley Road, Hucknall, at about 09:50 GMT on 3 November.
Police said the couple were taken to hospital but Mrs Hinsley died on 11 November. Mr Hinsley was later discharged and is now recovering.
Mrs Hinsley's family said her death "left a massive hole" in their lives.
'Constant support to many'
They described Mrs Hinsley, a mother-of-two, as a person who was "small in stature but had the strength and determination of someone twice her size".
"She was fiercely protective of her family and a constant support and encouragement to many," they said.
"She was a talented seamstress, cook and baker - with her chocolate cake always in high demand.
"Her death has left a massive hole in the lives of those who loved her and cared for her."
Nottinghamshire Police said their thoughts were with the family "at this incredibly difficult time", and urged anyone with any information on the crash to contact them.
