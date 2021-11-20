Nottingham shopping centre evacuated over suspected gas leak
- Published
A shopping centre has been evacuated and a section of road has been closed due to a suspected gas leak.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Victoria Centre in Nottingham at about 12:00 GMT.
It said four appliances had been sent to the scene and asked people to avoid the area.
The closure is also affecting Upper Parliament Street near the shopping centre. It is not known when the road and shopping centre will reopen.
