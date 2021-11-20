Michael Anton O'Connor: Ninth murder arrest after stabbing
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in a street fight in Nottingham.
Michael Anton O'Connor, 31, died in hospital following the violence in The Meadows area of the city on 10 November.
Police said the 29-year-old was arrested at a house in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, at 18:30 GMT on Friday.
A 34-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Police have already arrested eight others on suspicion of murder.
The seven men and one woman have been released on conditional bail.
A 28-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been bailed.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers made the latest arrests at a house on Russell Street and both remain in police custody.
A drone was used beforehand to monitor activity within the property.
The force said a cordon will stay in place at the house throughout Saturday while officers carry out a thorough search of the property and surrounding areas.
Two vehicles have also been seized.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk