Arson charges after spate of Hucknall fires
A man has been charged with arson after emergency services were called to five blazes in Nottinghamshire.
The fires happened at an industrial estate in Wigwam Lane, Hucknall, and in Bestwood Village on Tuesday morning.
Police said a number of vehicles, construction machinery and a skip were found alight, and in one case the flames damaged a building.
A 28-year-old from Carrington in Nottingham has been charged with five counts of arson.
The fire service previously said a large tyre fire which broke out on the same road on 14 November was not linked or believed to be suspicious.
