Man seriously hurt in Clifton e-scooter crash
- Published
A man has been seriously hurt in a crash involving a vehicle and an e-scooter, police have said.
The man was taken to hospital following the collision at about 14:00 GMT on the A453 in Clifton, Nottingham.
The road was closed in both directions between Farnborough Road and Sunninghill Drive. One lane inbound has now reopened.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers remain at the scene as inquiries into the crash continue.
All outbound lanes are expected to remain closed for some time, the force added.
Motorists have been warned to expect delays and advised to use alternative routes.
Case investigator Sophie Law added: "We would like to thank people for their patience while we have the road closed."
Anyone with any information or dashcam footage has been urged to come forward.