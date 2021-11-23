BBC News

Man and woman charged with murder after Nottingham stabbing

Michael Anton O'Connor, 31, died in hospital

Two people have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in a street fight.

Michael Anton O'Connor, 31, from Alexandra Park, Nottingham, died in hospital after the fight in Wilford Crescent West in The Meadows area of the city on 10 November.

Jerome Sheard, 29, of Wilford Crescent West, and Rebecca Bell, 36, of nearby Loughrigg Close, were charged with murder on Monday.

They will appear in court on Tuesday.

Kerry-Anne Shepherd, 34, of Plantagenet Street in Nottingham, has also been charged with assisting an offender.

All three have been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.

