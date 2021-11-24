BBC News

Teenager's condition still critical after e-scooter crash

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Police are still appealing for information

An e-scooter rider who was seriously injured in a crash with a vehicle remains in a critical condition.

The 19-year-old was involved in the collision on the A453 in Clifton, Nottingham, at about 14:00 GMT on Monday.

Nottinghamshire Police closed the road in both directions while they carried out investigations.

A spokesperson added the teenager remained "in a critical but stable condition in hospital".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.