Nottingham fatal stabbing leads to five new arrests
- Published
Five more people have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Nottingham.
Michael Anton O'Connor, 31, was found badly injured in Wilford Crescent West, in The Meadows, late on 10 November and he died later in hospital.
Five people have been charged with murder but on Wednesday, three men aged 19, 28 and 39 and a 51-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The new suspects remain in custody for questioning, police said.
Paula Usherwood, 37, of Central Avenue, Beeston, Michael McGuire, 34, Curtis Sheard, 23, and Jerome Sheard, 29, all of Wilford Crescent West, and Rebecca Bell, 36, of Loughrigg Close, have been charged with murder.
Det Ch Insp Rob Routledge said: "Our officers have been working round-the-clock on this tragic case since 10 November.
"In that time we have made a number of arrests and charges and I would like to reassure Michael's family and friends that we will leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice."
