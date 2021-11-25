Nottingham: Part of man's ear bitten off in shop fight
- Published
A man has been arrested after a shop owner's ear was partially bitten off in a fight.
Police were called to Wiverton Road, Forest Fields, Nottingham at about 16:40 GMT on Wednesday after a shop worker had been punched in the face.
Officers found three men fighting - one armed with a baseball bat.
A 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of racially aggravated assault, threats to kill and grievous bodily harm.
The suspect remains in custody as inquiries continue.
The shop owner's injuries were not thought to be life-altering, police said.
Detectives said the fight was witnessed by a number of people and appealed for those with information to come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.