Public inquiry call over Nottingham maternity service failings
- Published
Calls for a public inquiry into a trust's under-fire maternity services have been backed by councillors.
Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) is facing questions after an investigation found dozens of babies in its care died or were left with serious injuries.
Nottinghamshire county councillors have passed a motion calling for a meeting with the Health Secretary Sajid Javid.
The units are already the subject of an independent review.
A Care Quality Commission report published in 2020, rated maternity units at Nottingham City Hospital and the Queen's Medical Centre as inadequate, highlighting poor management, low staffing and fears over the standard of care.
The motion backing a public inquiry was put forward by Labour councillor Michelle Welsh and passed unanimously.
NUH has previously said it was "fully co-operating" with the independent review.
A spokesperson added: "We are doing everything in our power to ensure the families using our maternity services get the best possible care."
