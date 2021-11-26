Bird flu: Virus found in swan in Hickling, Nottinghamshire
Warning signs have gone up in a village after bird flu was detected in a swan.
Nottinghamshire County Council warned residents not to touch dead or sick birds after the discovery in Hickling, near the border with Leicestershire.
A 10km (6.2 mile) temporary control zone has now been introduced in the area to reduce the risk of spreading the disease.
Councillor John Cottee said, while residents might be concerned, the risk of it transferring to humans was low.
"It is important that people do not touch any sick or dead birds and I would also urge people not to feed any swans, particularly in the Hickling area, as feeding encourages them to congregate and that increases the risk of the disease spreading," said Mr Cottee, chairman of the county council's Communities Committee.
Strict measures
He also urged dog owners to keep their pets away from swans.
Road signs have gone up around Hickling warning motorists they are entering "an avian flu restricted zone".
A 10km (6.2 mile) control zone has also been set up in Barrow upon Soar in Leicestershire following an outbreak at a poultry farm.
The county council advised anyone who finds dead wild waterfowl or wild birds to report them to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).
Wild birds migrating to the UK from mainland Europe during the winter months can carry bird flu and this can lead to cases in poultry and other captive birds.
There have been a number of confirmed cases across the UK in recent weeks and from Monday bird keepers will be legally required to keep their birds indoors and follow strict measures to limit the spread.
