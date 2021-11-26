Sixth person charged with murder over Nottingham stab death
- Published
Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Nottingham have charged a sixth person with murder.
Michael Anton O'Connor, 31, was found with knife wounds on Wilford Crescent West, in The Meadows, late on 10 November and he died later in hospital.
Nottinghamshire Police have charged Michael Mingoes, 19, of Powell Street, Manchester with murder.
A 41-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and remains in police custody.
Paula Usherwood, 37, of Central Avenue, Beeston, Michael McGuire, 34, Curtis Sheard, 23, and Jerome Sheard, 29, all of Wilford Crescent West, and Rebecca Bell, 36, of Loughrigg Close, were all charged with murder earlier this week.
Kerry-Anne Shepherd, 34, of Plantagenet Street, St Ann's, has also been charged with assisting an offender.
Det Ch Insp Rob Routledge said: "There has been an increase in police presence in The Meadows area since this fatal attack and this will continue to take place to reassure the community.
"All our thoughts are with Michael's family at this extremely difficult time and we are doing all we can to get them the answers as to how their loved one was so tragically taken from them."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.