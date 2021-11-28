Nottingham fire: 100 firefighters tackle Dunkirk scrap yard blaze
- Published
Dozens of firefighters are tackling a "significant metal fire" at a scrap yard in Nottingham.
The blaze at Harrimans Lane, in Dunkirk, Nottingham, started just after 19:20 GMT on Saturday.
At its peak more than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) said firefighters had worked through the night and high volumes of smoke remained. No one is believed to be injured.
They have been assisted by colleagues at Leicestershire and Derbyshire fire services.
NFRS has warned nearby residents to keep their windows and doors closed due to the smoke and strong winds.
Damien West, strategic commander at the fire service, said: "Crews from across Nottinghamshire, supported by Leicestershire and Derbyshire have worked tirelessly through tonight to contain this fire.
"It is likely it will be burning for some considerable more time but crews have it surrounded and are working to extinguish it.
"We will be investigating the cause of the fire once it is extinguished but for now our priority remains to control the fire and limit the impact for local communities."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.