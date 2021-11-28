Nottingham stabbing: Ten people charged with murder
Four more people have been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing of a man in Nottingham - bringing the total to 10.
Michael Anton O'Connor, 31, was found with knife wounds on Wilford Crescent West, in The Meadows, just before 22:30 GMT on 10 November.
An 11th person has been charged with assisting an offender.
All seven men and four women have been remanded in custody as they await court appearances.
Mr O'Connor, from Alexandra Park, near Mapperley Park, died at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre.
On Saturday officers investigating his murder charged four more people.
They are Leonard Ward, 41, of Marwood Road, Carlton, Joseph Boscombe, 39, of Rostherne Avenue, Manchester, Joshua Agboola, 28, of Leven Grove, Darwen, Blackburn and Carla McGuire, 51, of Wilford Crescent West, The Meadows.
Those previously charged on suspicion of murder are Michael Mingoes, 19, of Powell Street, Manchester, Rebecca Bell, 36, of Loughrigg Close, The Meadows, Paula Usherwood, 37, of Central Avenue, Beeston, as well as Jerome Sheard, 29, Michael McGuire, 34, and Curtis Sheard, 23, all of Wilford Crescent West, The Meadows.
Kerry-Anne Shepherd, 34, of Plantagenet Street, St Ann's, is charged with assisting an offender.
Det Ch Insp Rob Routledge said his team were "working tirelessly" to investigate Mr O'Connor's death.
"This is a complex investigation which involves detectives pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to make sure we are doing everything in our power to get answers for Michael's family," he added.
"Due to the incident there has been an increased police presence in The Meadows area since this fatal attack and this will continue to help reassure the community."
