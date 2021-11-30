Omicron: University of Nottingham says student has Covid variant
The University of Nottingham says it has identified the city's second case of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron.
It said a student had been found to have the version of the virus first identified in South Africa following further testing of their positive Covid sample.
The student has been off campus and self-isolating, the university said.
It is not known if the case is connected to the first found in Nottingham at the weekend.
A university spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): "Whilst we do not ordinarily comment on individual cases, we can confirm that a student is among the increasing number of people reporting cases of the Omicron variant nationwide.
"The student has been off campus and self-isolating throughout the period of infection. We are supporting them in liaison with the public health authorities and wish them a speedy recovery."
The first two UK cases of Omicron were announced on Saturday - one in Essex and one in Nottingham.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said both of these were connected to travel to southern Africa.
In this case, it is not known if the positive case is linked to travel.
On Monday, it was confirmed targeted testing would be taking place at a school in West Bridgford.
According to the LDRS, testing for the variant is being carried out at Heymann Primary School, which has about 650 pupils.
The LDRS understands the first case concerns a parent of one of the children at the school, whose close contacts are also being traced.
A Public Health Nottingham spokesperson added: "We don't comment on individual cases. We can confirm that UK Health Security Agency are leading on this and that all contacts have been identified and contacted."
The UK Health Security Agency said to date it only had five confirmed Omicron cases in England - three in London, one in Nottingham and one in Essex.
