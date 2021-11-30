Jaguar sticker idea raises nearly £200k for children's charity
A retired businessman has raised nearly £200,000 for a children's hospice by putting stickers on his cars.
Stuart Dixon, 75, from Retford, Nottinghamshire, added stickers to two of his Jaguars bearing the names of people and firms in return for a donation.
People were invited to pay £5 or £10 and firms were charged £200.
Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice in Sheffield said it was "incredibly grateful" for the money.
Mr Dixon said he thought people enjoyed the "unique" nature of his fundraising.
"Where else can you write you name on an expensive Jag?" he said.
People from across the world had put their names on his car, including from Poland, Ireland, Australia and Ukraine.
"One lady, she lost her daughter in the Manchester bombing, she came and I wanted to give her a free sticker but she insisted in paying," he said.
"I've got Johnny Herbert, a famous Formula 1 racing driver - I'll take anyone."
Mr Dixon, who has been raising money for charity for 32 years, said the thought of the children's hospice had moved him.
"I thought, nothing can be worse than knowing you're going to lose your kiddie," he said.
Jason Gossop, from Bluebell Wood, said this year's £195,000 total was "astonishing".
"Every penny helps us to be there for children and families who sadly don't know how long they'll have together," he said.
"We'd like to say a huge thank you to Stuart, his volunteer helpers and all those who have kindly donated to have their name proudly displayed on one of his Jaguars."
