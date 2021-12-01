BBC News

Skegby: Man dies in hospital 11 days after crash

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Police said members of the public helped by providing first aid to the man

A 65-year-old man has died in hospital after being injured in a car crash last month.

Nottinghamshire Police said the collision happened on Healdswood Street, Skegby, at about 07:00 GMT on 17 November.

Officers said members of the public provided first aid to the man while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead on Sunday.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.