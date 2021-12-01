Skegby: Man dies in hospital 11 days after crash
A 65-year-old man has died in hospital after being injured in a car crash last month.
Nottinghamshire Police said the collision happened on Healdswood Street, Skegby, at about 07:00 GMT on 17 November.
Officers said members of the public provided first aid to the man while waiting for emergency services to arrive.
He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead on Sunday.
