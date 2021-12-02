'Nightmare before Christmas' as North Pole event axed
- Published
Families have been left "upset" and "angry" after a much-anticipated Christmas experience was called off.
The North Pole Experience at Thoresby Park in Nottinghamshire was billed as "magical", with some paying hundreds of pounds to bring the whole family.
But its sudden cancellation was announced on Tuesday, leading one mother to call it "the nightmare before Christmas".
Organisers said it could not go ahead due to "unforeseen circumstances".
'Children let down'
Sarah Mann, a 48-year-old nursery teacher from Lincoln, said she paid about £200 for four tickets for 19 December as a family treat after a difficult year.
"I had told the children we'd have this magical thing to look forward to," she said.
"They should be ashamed of themselves, they've let so many children down. And it's a lot of money for so many families.
"It's been the nightmare before Christmas."
Sophie Downes, 28, from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, spent just short of £210 on tickets for herself, her partner and their five children, aged between one and nine.
"I'm so angry - this is the first year we've actually been able to afford something amazing," she said.
"The children are devastated, we had a special day planned around it too.
"The money is a nightmare, I can't afford to lose that. But I feel so deflated, the little kids' faces when I told them they can't go - they were all crying."
'Really upset'
Amy Kealey, 28, of Sheffield, had planned to go to the event with her husband and two-year-old son.
She said their slot had already been put back by more than a fortnight before the cancellation.
"We were so excited for it, it's the first time my little boy will really understand Christmas," she said.
"I'm just really upset, I can't believe someone would do this."
All three families said they were worried about whether they would receive their refunds.
'Worked tirelessly'
The North Pole Experience's Facebook page is no longer available, and organisers have not yet responded to the BBC's request for a comment.
But a statement on the event's website reads: "It is with deepest regret and sadness that we have to send this message to you, our valued customers that unfortunately due to unforeseen circumstances 'The North Pole Experience' at Thoresby Park has been cancelled.
"Our team have worked tirelessly over the past 12 months to build, create and deliver a magical experience for families this season.
"We do sincerely apologise as we understand the heartbreak and stress this will cause to you."
It added customers would be contacted "in regards to an update about the refund schedule".
Seeking legal advice
Gregor Pierrepont, of Thoresby Park - where the event was due to take place - said: "For an event to go wrong like this is both novel and very upsetting.
"We would like to reassure people that we will be completely reviewing our approach to ensure that something like this will not happen again."
In a previous statement, he said the North Pole Experience company had "seemed competent" and "were able to provide references".
He added he did not believe there was any "malice" but they were seeking legal advice.
