Man proposes to partner during Christmas lights TV broadcast
The moment a man proposed to his partner of 16 years was captured during a television broadcast of a Christmas lights switch-on.
Russ Milner took the opportunity to ask Andrea Glasby to marry him when BBC East Midlands Today filmed in their street.
Neighbours in Giltbrook in Nottinghamshire were watching as Russ got down on one knee.
They then cheered after Andrea said "yes" and started laughing in shock.
"It was just unbelievable because I just didn't expect that," she said.
"It proper brought a tear to my eye, it was lovely."
Russ said he wanted to propose at the event so it would be in front of their friends, family and neighbours.
"We've talked about getting married but I wanted it to be a special occasion, a surprise for her," he said.
"I love her to bits and I would do anything for her."
Russ, who works as a painter, met Andrea, who works as a hairdresser, at a singles event at Clumber Park Hotel.
"It was lovely meeting Russ," said Andrea.
"Even better meeting Andrea," said Russ.
They have been living together in Brackenfield Drive for 14 years.
The street has become something of a festive attraction due to the efforts the neighbours go to when decorating their houses.
The proposal was a surprise for most of the neighbours, but Pam Bryan was in on Russ's plan.
"It's absolutely amazing," she said a few hours before.
"I've known these two people for years and they are a match made in heaven, they are so funny.
"They enjoy life to the full and they are just a lovely, lovely couple."
Russ and Andrea now plan to get married in early 2022.