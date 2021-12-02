Gavin and Stacey star Mathew Horne films new sitcom in Notts
Comedy stars have descended on a Nottinghamshire market town to film a new sitcom named in its honour.
Newark, Newark - a play on New York, New York - stars Gavin and Stacey actor Mathew Horne and Morgana Robinson from The Windsors.
The series is based on writer Nathan Foad's experience of growing up in Newark-on-Trent.
He said making the show, which is due to be screened next year, had been a "dream come true".
Mr Foad, who also wrote BBC Three's The Young Offenders, moved from the town when he was 18 but still has close links to the area.
"Making Newark, Newark is my wildest dream come true," he said.
"If I could go back in time and tell my teenage self anything, I'd look him straight in his chubby little face and I'd say 'growing up different in this town might not be easy, but one day they're gonna let you make a TV show about it'."
Describing the show as a "working class, family sitcom" he added: "I think we might be making something a bit special."
The series focuses on the relationship between a mother and son and is largely based on Mr Foad's own life with his mum, who ran a chip shop in the town for 21 years.
Mathew Horne - who is from Nottinghamshire himself - plays the role of Terry who is trying to win back his ex-wife and chip shop manager, Maxine.
The cast also features former Coronation Street star Beverley Callard and Goodness Gracious Me's Nina Wadia.
The production team invited local people to audition for the show and many of the young cast members have been hired from Newark and the surrounding East Midlands area.
Filming for the show began on Monday with the sitcom slated to start on Gold in early 2022.
