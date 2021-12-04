Man jumped in freezing canal to dodge robbers
- Published
Two men have been charged after a 62-year-old man jumped into a freezing canal to escape an attempted robbery.
The victim was walking by the Chesterfield Canal, near Worksop, Nottinghamshire, at about 14:30 GMT on Thursday when two men demanded money.
To get away he jumped into the water, but while there another man who tried to help him was punched in the face.
Police said two men were charged over this incident and two other offences in the area.
Linked crimes
Police said the victim was in the water for about 15 minutes before the suspects left. He was found by police officers and taken to hospital.
The man who was punched also went to hospital with swelling and bruising, they said.
Shortly after this, police received another report of a man being robbed by two men as he walking along Gateford Road in Worksop town centre.
Inquiries also found a man had been assaulted and robbed earlier in the day in Sandy Lane in the town.
Two men, aged 19 and 21, have been charged with robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
They have been remanded in custody and are set to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.