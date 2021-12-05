Worksop metal pole attack after stranger asked for lift
A man was followed into his house and attacked with a metal pole after refusing to give a stranger a lift.
The victim had parked his car in Godfrey's Court, Worksop, in Nottinghamshire, when he was approached by the assailant.
After declining to drive the man, he tried to go inside his house but the suspect blocked the door and launched the attack.
The victim was treated for a bruised eye and a cut to his forehead.
The suspect also smashed the man's phone and demanded his bank card, PIN and car keys before driving away in the victim's blue Vauxhall Mokka.
Detectives have appealed for information on the attack, which took place at 18:55 GMT on 27 November, and the current location of the car.
