Bilsthorpe man jailed for 'vicious' assault on woman
A man who "threatened to burn a woman's face with a lit can of deodorant" has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.
Police said Owen Bush made the threat and punched a young woman in the head repeatedly in a "sustained and vicious assault" in a caravan parked on a drive in Bilsthorpe on 29 March.
She suffered a bleed on the brain and a broken wrist, a force spokesman said.
The 25-year-old, formerly of Wycar Road in Bilsthorpe, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.
Police said Bush told officers the woman's injuries had been caused "by an unrelated quad biking accident" when he was arrested several days after the attack.
He later pleaded guilty to wounding, causing actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour, and admitted a charge of escaping lawful arrest after he fled from officers when being detained in Liverpool.
Det Con Julie Armstrong, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Bush is a violent and controlling bully who caused enormous pain and distress to his victim over a sustained period of time.
"The final assault he subjected her to was particularly nasty as it took place in a confined space over a period of several hours.
"Unsurprisingly she required extensive hospital treatment for her injuries and must now live with the long-term psychological impacts of Bush's appalling actions."
