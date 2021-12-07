Nottingham Broadmarsh transformation vision unveiled

A vision of how the area around Nottingham's former Broadmarsh shopping centre could be transformed has been put forward.
The 20-acre site was handed to the city council last year after owners Intu went into administration.
Now an advisory group set up by the authority has devised a plan that involves reconnecting ancient streets with a green space at its heart.
About 750 homes would be built along with new office buildings.
The Greater Broad Marsh Advisory Group, which brings together local and national experts, appointed world famous urban designer Thomas Heatherwick in the summer to bring the vision to life.
It would see ancient streets around the shopping centre linked back up to create a New York-style grid structure with a large green space.
Parts of the half-demolished shopping centre would be incorporated into the redevelopment and a new hotel would be created above the city's famous network of caves.
"The challenge of what to do with the former Broadmarsh shopping centre has been a chance to think about the failure of our city centres," said Mr Heatherwick.
"They should be about bringing people together, not just about retail.
"Rather than demolish the structure, we are proposing to keep the frame and breathe new life into it, creating a place that can hold the diversity and vibrancy that is so lacking from many city centres."
The group, which includes Nottingham actress Vicky McClure and former London 2012 Olympics director Greg Nugent, said its vision would take about 10 years to deliver.
City council leader David Mellen said the team had "delivered" on all the major elements he wanted to see in a new development and the authority planned to work with the group on a detailed masterplan and securing the required investment.
"Now we will begin the important work necessary to test the new vision and our ability to realise it," he said.
"This will take time to get right but people will see major changes soon with the opening up of the area between Collin Street through to Lister Gate as part of the creation of the 'Green Heart'."
However, Nottingham's Green Party and Liberal Democrats said the proposals were a "slap in the face for residents".
Lloydie James Lloyd, campaigns co-ordinator for Nottingham Lib Dems, said: "Over 11,000 residents said they wanted significant green space.
"We asked for a large green area and this proposal is barely a small recreation ground."
Speaking on behalf of the Nottingham Green Party, Cath Sunderland added: "This design does not transform the Broadmarsh into a huge park in which nature can thrive, for the public to enjoy."
