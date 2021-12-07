Christmas heartbreak for Nottingham man stuck in Nigeria
- Published
A British engineer says he is facing a Christmas away from his family after Nigeria was put on the travel red list.
Oche Ameh is working in Lagos and was due to return home to Nottingham on 23 December to enjoy the festivities with his children.
New rules mean he will now need to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days on arrival to the UK.
Mr Ameh said this would mean he would miss Christmas and New Year with his family, which was "heartbreaking".
He said he has not yet broken the news to his children who will be "very disappointed".
Nigeria became the 11th country to go on the UK's red list for international travel on Monday amid fears over the Omicron Covid-19 variant.
All nations currently on that list are African - a move that has been described as "travel apartheid".
'Buy time'
Mr Ameh, a British citizen working in Nigeria, said the change in the rules came at too short notice for him to change his travel plans.
"It means a lot to me to spend these festivities with my children. I haven't seen them in over a month and they are looking forward to seeing their dad.
"I had my ticket booked for 23 December. If I came on that day I'll be in quarantine for Christmas and New Year.
"It's pointless. It costs too much," he said.
Mr Ameh said he does not think the rules are fair and is still holding out hope they will change again before Christmas.
"This type of control should be applied to non-residents who choose to still come into the country and are willing to pay the costs.
"Why can't all British citizens and residents who are fully jabbed and test negative pre-departure and on arrival quarantine at home instead?
"I'm double-jabbed, I could quarantine with my family," he said.
UK government minister Kit Malthouse, previously told the BBC: "We understand the difficulties created by these travel restrictions, but we're trying to buy a little bit of time so that our scientists can work on the virus and assess how difficult it's going to be."
