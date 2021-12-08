Historic Kelham Hall handed events licence for reopening
- Published
A Grade I listed wedding venue which is being reopened after closing earlier in the year has been granted a licence to run large events and serve alcohol.
Kelham Hall, near Newark, Nottinghamshire, closed in June when the company that ran it went into liquidation.
In September, new owners, The Renaissance at Kelham Hall, announced plans to reopen the venue.
The licence was granted by Newark and Sherwood District Council on Monday.
The Kelham Hall estate, designed by Sir George Gilbert Scott, was completed in 1863 as a precursor to his London St Pancras train station.
The new licence allows the hall to host plays, boxing, live music and other performances from 11:00 until 02:00 from Thursday to Saturday, with this limited to midnight for the remainder of the week.
Alcohol and late-night refreshments can be served at the venue until the same time on the respective days.
The owners told the Local Democracy Reporting Service Kelham Hall would be open for weddings and private events from spring onwards.
Operations manager James McGregor said: "The business is undergoing rebranding, restructuring, and we're looking to attract a higher clientele to the venue.
"Kelham Hall is a magnificent venue that's been around for many years, it's very much liked and loved by local residents, and from what we understand, they want to see it thrive."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.